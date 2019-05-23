Pace of shootings in Mississippi capital increases over 2018

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Someone is shot once every 33 hours, on average, in Mississippi's capital city.

That's according to an analysis that WLBT-TV did of news releases from the Jackson Police Department.

Statistics show that as of Thursday, 104 people have been shot in Jackson this year, and 39 of them have died.

For the same time period in 2018, news releases show 66 people were shot in Jackson and 39 of them died.

For all of 2018, Jackson police news releases showed 150 people were shot and 76 of them died.

If the current pace continues, it will be the end of June when Jackson reaches the total number of shootings that the city had for all of last year.

___

Information from: WLBT-TV, http://www.wlbt.com