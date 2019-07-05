Outrage in Russia as abused teen sisters charged with murder

In this photo taken on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, Angelina Khachaturyan attends hearings in a court room in Moscow, Russia. Three Khachaturyan sisters, now aged 18, 19 and 20, face charges for the premeditated murder of their father who allegedly abused them for years, could land them in prison for up to 20-years, but the case has provoked outrage in Russia and calls to stop the court case. (Alexander Avilov, Moscow News Agency photo via AP) less In this photo taken on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, Angelina Khachaturyan attends hearings in a court room in Moscow, Russia. Three Khachaturyan sisters, now aged 18, 19 and 20, face charges for the premeditated ... more Photo: Alexander Avilov, AP Photo: Alexander Avilov, AP Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Outrage in Russia as abused teen sisters charged with murder 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

MOSCOW (AP) — The case of three teenage sisters who were charged in Russia with premeditated murder of their father who abused them for years has provoked outrage in Russia.

The case has shone a light on the controversial way the Russian justice system handles domestic violence and sexual abuse cases.

More than 200,000 people have signed an online petition urging the prosecutors to drop the murder charges, which could land the sisters in prison for up to 20 years.

Supporters of the sisters have protested outside Russian embassies in more than 20 locations abroad, and a theater has staged a performance in solidarity. They had planned a major rally in central Moscow on Saturday, but said they had to cancel it, citing the City Hall refusal to provide security for the gathering.