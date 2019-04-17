Outdoor enthusiasts support CWD bounties program

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A majority of outdoor enthusiasts who took a Wisconsin Conservation Congress survey this month say state wildlife officials should again offer bounties for deer infected with chronic wasting disease.

The congress, a citizen group that advises the Department of Natural Resources on policy, asked attendees at its annual statewide spring meetings April 8 if they support the idea. The congress also posed the question in an online survey that ran from the evening of April 8 until the evening of April 11. A tally the DNR released Wednesday shows 5,033 respondents support bounties; 2,854 oppose the idea.

The plan, dubbed Payment for Positives, calls for paying hunters and landowners between $750 and $1,250 per CWD-positive deer and $300 to businesses that open carcass drop-off sites. A pilot effort could run between $900,000 and $1.4 million.

The money would come from tax revenue generated by the state's deer hunting economy. The governor and the Legislature would have to authorize the spending in the state budget.

The proposal is the brainchild of retired DNR biologist Mike Foy and retired DNR Wildlife Director Tom Hauge, who was working at the agency in 2002 when CWD was discovered near Mount Horeb. The DNR ran a similar bounty program under Hauge from 2003 and 2005 as the agency pushed hunters to kill as many deer as possible in hopes of slowing transmission. The strategy alienated hunters and the DNR ultimately abandoned the tactic. The DNR ended up paying about $645,000 over those three seasons.

Hauge didn't immediately respond to a voicemail Wednesday. Foy told The Associated Press in January that he thinks the payouts were too low in the early 2000s and people have come to realize that CWD is a serious problem. The disease has now affected 56 of the state's 72 counties. The DNR defines affected counties as counties with positives and adjacent counties.

Despite the disease's spread, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has included no new funding or strategies for fighting it in his 2019-21 state budget. DNR Secretary Preston Cole says the governor wants to see if research going on in other states provides a way forward, adding that legislators he's spoken with don't want to "spend another dime" on CWD without research to justify strategies.

The Conservation Congress results are advisory only. It's unclear whether anyone within the DNR or the Legislature will push for bounties again.

Evers spokeswoman Melissa Baldauff and DNR spokeswoman Sarah Hoye didn't return emails Wednesday. Cole was non-committal on a bounty program with reporters Tuesday before the survey results were released, saying DNR staff would have to evaluate whether bounties are viable.

Republican Tom Tiffany of Minocqua, chairman of the state Senate's sporting heritage committee, said he's skeptical of the idea and the survey.

He said not enough people responded to the question to draw any conclusions. He would rather spend money to improve deer habitat in northern Wisconsin in hopes of bolstering hunting in that region and to ramp up Lake Michigan salmon stocking, he said.

"Trying to contain the disease did not work," Tiffany said. "I don't think it's a good way to spend money. Before we spend money on this let's spend it on more opportunities for sportsmen."

___

