Oregon counselor, son accused of abusing foster children

BEND, Ore. (AP) — An anger management counselor and her adult son are accused of abusing the woman's three foster children.

Ogilvia Pineda, 46, and her son Kyle Macias, 23, were arraigned Monday in Jefferson County Circuit Court on felony child abuse charges, the Bulletin reported .

They are currently being held at the Jefferson County Jail in Madras.

Pineda is a counselor at Crook County Mental Health in Prineville.

Her lawyer declined to comment. Macias' lawyer could not be reached.

Pineda's foster children, between the ages of 3 and 7, told investigators Macias would force them to eat food from the trash. A 7-year-old boy said Macias regularly punched him in the stomach, sometimes causing him to vomit, according to court documents filed this week.

The children also accuse Macias of forcing socks into their mouths, causing their throats to bleed.

The children told investigators that Pineda would tell them that their relatives didn't love them. They accuse her of pulling their hairs and ears and striking the boy on the head with a glass jar, causing a gash that required stitches, court documents state.

The investigation into Pineda and Macias began in May after she brought her foster son to a Madras hospital with a large cut on his head, according to a search warrant affidavit written by Jefferson County Sheriff's Detective Jason Pollock.

A nurse found several bruises on the boy's body and called police.

The children were removed from Pineda's home earlier this month, court documents state.

After Macias was arrested, police found socks with blood spots on them and a broken jar at Pineda's home.

Their cases are scheduled to go before a grand jury this week.

