Opening statements set in fatal prison riot prosecution

FILE - This Dec. 22, 2017, file photo shows the front entrance of the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna, Del. Delaware taxpayers have shelled out more than $360,000 in legal defense costs for 18 prisoners charged in a deadly prison riot last year - and the bills will continue to pile up as the trials get under way. less FILE - This Dec. 22, 2017, file photo shows the front entrance of the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna, Del. Delaware taxpayers have shelled out more than $360,000 in legal defense costs for 18 ... more Photo: Patrick Semansky, AP Photo: Patrick Semansky, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Opening statements set in fatal prison riot prosecution 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Opening statements are set in the trial of four Delaware inmates charged with murder, kidnapping and other crimes following a fatal prison riot.

Prosecutors also are expected to call their initial witnesses Monday in a trial expected to last two weeks or more.

The defendants are among 18 inmates charged in the riot. One inmate has pleaded guilty and agreed to testify against the others, who will be tried in five separate groups.

Inmates at the state's maximum-security prison rioted in February 2017, killing prison guard Steven Floyd and taking three other staffers hostage.

Two other prison guards were released by inmates after being beaten and tormented. A female counselor was held hostage for almost 20 hours before tactical teams burst through a wall with a backhoe and rescued her.