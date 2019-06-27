One dead, another injured in Hartford shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Police say one man was killed and a second was injured in an overnight shooting in Hartford.

Police Lt. Paul Cicero says officers responding to an alert from the city's automated gunfire detection system went to Winchester Street at about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday where they found one victim outdoors with critical injuries.

A second victim was taken to St. Francis Hospital in a private vehicle.

One of the victims later died.

Police did not release a name but say the man who died was 30 years old.

No arrests have been announced.