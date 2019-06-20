Omaha police say no one hit by shots fired at officers

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police say an unmarked police vehicle was struck when shots were fired at plainclothes officers who'd been following two men in a car.

Police say no one was injured in Wednesday afternoon's incident on the east side of the city. A police news release says the officers reported seeing two suspicious men get into the car, so they followed it for a block to an area when they saw several more people. Police say shots were then fired at the officers, and the people fled — some on foot and several in the car the officers had been following.

Officer Phillip Anson said Thursday that the officers didn't fire back.

The car was found a few blocks away. Police say an 18-year-old was booked into jail on suspicion of attempted murder and three younger boys were arrested on suspicion of aiding and abetting and tampering with evidence.