Omaha police arrest suspect in convenience store slaying

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a man suspected of fatally shooting someone at an east Omaha convenience store.

Omaha police said Tuesday that officers have arrested 37-year-old Antwan Lovejoy on charges of first-degree murder and two weapons crimes. Douglas County Court records don't list the name of an attorney who could comment for him.

Officers sent around 6 a.m. Sunday to investigate a report of shots fired found the wounded man between gas pumps at the store. Police say 27-year-old Andrew Peek died later at Nebraska Medical Center.