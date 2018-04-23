Omaha mayor seeks to expand pardon power

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha's mayor wants the City Council to broaden her power to pardon people who violate certain city codes.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that Mayor Jean Stothert's proposal to allow her to pardon people convicted of any city ordinance violation will go before the council for a public hearing Tuesday. The City Council will vote next week.

Stothert currently can pardon those convicted under city ordinance of misdemeanor assault and battery and damage to property.

City Prosecutor Matt Kuhse says the expansion wouldn't permit the mayor to pardon someone convicted of a federal or state crime.

A mayoral pardon doesn't erase a conviction from an individual's criminal history, but it will show that a pardon has been granted.

Kuhse says it's a "formal act of forgiveness" that could benefit someone seeking a job.

