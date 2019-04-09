Omaha man sentenced to life for 2015 shooting death

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha man has been sentenced to life in prison for the August 2015 killing of a fellow gang member.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that 29-year-old Marcus Short was sentenced Tuesday for the August 2015 shooting death of 19-year-old Garion Johnson outside Johnson's girlfriend's house.

A co-defendant, Preston Pope, was sentenced to life in prison in November for Johnson's death. He also received another life sentence for the shooting death of 23-year-old DePrecia Neelon, who was killed two days before Johnson. Short was also charged in Neelon's death, but was acquitted by a jury.

___

Information from: Omaha World-Herald, http://www.omaha.com