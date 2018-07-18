Omaha-based voting machine company denies Russian hacking

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha company says Russian hackers didn't breach its election machines or software in 2016.

Kathy Rogers is an executive with Omaha-based Election Systems & Software, which supplies voting systems for U.S. elections. She tells the Omaha World-Herald that the company worked with the FBI to verify its systems weren't hacked after 12 Russian government intelligence officers were indicted.

Deputy U.S. Attorney General Rod Rosenstein announced last week the indictment of Russian officials on charges of hacking into U.S. election-related computer systems two years ago. The indictments allege the officials hacked into computers of an unidentified company that supplied software verifying voter registration information.

Rogers says the Department of Homeland Security confirmed that none of the company's information was breached.

The company is the largest U.S. maker of voter machines.

