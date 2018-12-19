Oklahoma woman charged with leaving grandson in Kansas

EUREKA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities have charged the grandmother of a 17-year-old Oklahoma boy with special needs who was left at a Kansas rest stop last month.

Janie Gill is charged in Greenwood County, Kansas, with child endangerment and interference with law enforcement. She is also charged with child neglect in Rogers County, Oklahoma.

A custodian found the boy Nov. 29 at a rest stop near Beaumont, Kansas. He had no identification and couldn't speak.

KAKE reports that Gill, who is 68, told deputies after her arrest that she left the boy at the rest stop because she knew someone would find him and give him the services he needs.

Court proceedings in Oklahoma will determine when Gill will be extradited to Kansas.

Kansas authorities say the boy remains in protective custody.

___

Information from: KAKE-TV.