Oklahoma man arrested following ex-wife's shooting death

ARAPAHO, Okla. (AP) — Authorities say a 39-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of his ex-wife in western Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of investigation says Brandon Benevento has been booked in connection with the death of 45-year-old Heather Benevento of Custer City.

Officers responding to reports of gunfire about 6:30 p.m. Saturday found the woman in a vehicle in Arapaho, about 82 miles (132 kilometers) west of Oklahoma City. Investigators say she had been shot multiple times and was taken to a hospital in Oklahoma City, where she died.

Authorities say Brandon Benevento was taken into custody a short time later and booked into the Custer County Jail on a complaint of first-degree murder. Officials say the couple had recently divorced.