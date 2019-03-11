Oklahoma City officer shoots teen boy; he's expected to live

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma City police say an officer shot a 14-year-old boy who refused commands to drop a gun.

Police Capt. Bo Mathews said Monday that the shooting happened late Sunday afternoon while officers were dispatched to a burglary call. The 911 caller said several people were breaking into a home, and that at least two of them had guns in their hands.

Mathews says officers heard what they thought was gunfire, and that Sgt. Kyle Holcomb found the teenager in the backyard of a home holding a gun. Holcomb told the boy to drop the gun, but he did not and Holcomb fired.

Mathews says the boy was taken into a custody and then to a hospital for treatment. He is expected to live.

Holcomb has been placed on paid leave.