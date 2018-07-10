Ohio mayor resigns over allegations that he slapped a woman

MACEDONIA, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio mayor who was charged with assaulting a woman in Florida has announced he is stepping down from office.

Macedonia Mayor Joseph Migliorini said Monday while he cannot comment on the allegations, he is resigning effective immediately.

Police say Migliorini pulled a woman's hair and slapped her outside of a restaurant in Florida in April. He was charged with misdemeanor battery.

Court records show the charge will be dismissed once Migliorini completes a 12-hour anger management course.

Migliorini has issued an apology for his conduct and the "embarrassment that I have brought upon Macedonia."

He first served as the city's mayor from 1988 to 2001. He was re-elected in 2015.