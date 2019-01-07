Ohio man gets 4-year sentence in Charlottesville beating

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — An Ohio man has been sentenced to just under four years in prison for his role in the beating of a black man the day of a white nationalist rally in Virginia.

Daniel Borden was sentenced Monday to 20 years, but most of that sentence was suspended. His active sentence amounts to three years and 10 months.

Borden, of Huber Heights, Ohio, was one of four men charged in the Aug. 12, 2017, beating of DeAndre Harris in Charlottesville.

Borden entered an Alford plea to malicious wounding. The plea means Borden did not admit guilt, but acknowledged prosecutors had enough evidence to convict him.

WVIR-TV in Charlottesville reports that during his sentencing hearing, Borden told the judge he is not a bigot and is remorseful. He also apologized to Harris.