Ohio couple accused in terror plot plead not guilty

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man and his girlfriend who are accused of obtaining guns and explosives for a foiled domestic terror attack have pleaded not guilty.

Vincent Armstrong, and his girlfriend, Elizabeth Lecron, both 23, entered their pleas Thursday to multiple charges, including conspiracy to transport or receive an explosive with intent to kill or injure.

Prosecutors say the Toledo pair had talked about taking part in violent attacks on public places and had bomb-making materials and weapons inside their home.

Investigators also say the couple traveled to see the site of the Columbine High School massacre.

They were arrested in early December following a six-month investigation.

The pair has been in custody since their arrests. Armstrong has requested a detention hearing scheduled for Feb. 7.