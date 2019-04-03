Officials suspect arson in Kenosha dog track fire

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Officials believe a fire at a former dog track in Kenosha was intentionally set.

About 100 firefighters responded to the former Dairyland Greyhound Park Tuesday night. The track, which closed in 2009, is being demolished to make way for an industrial park. Authorities say the main building at the track was "fully involved" with flames when firefighters arrived about 8 p.m.

Battalion Chief Matthew Haerter tells the Kenosha News that police have started a criminal investigation into the fire because officials believe it's a case of arson.

Majestic Realty Company bought the property in 2017 for $14.5 million with plans to redevelop the 228-acre site as a business park. Demolition of the structure began last month.

Information from: Kenosha News, http://www.kenoshanews.com