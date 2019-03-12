Officials say arson to blame for motel fire in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Firefighters suspect arson as the cause of a fire that engulfed an abandoned motel in Birmingham and spread smoke across the downtown area.

Battalion Chief Sebastian Carillo tells news outlets authorities are sure someone set the blaze, but they've not released further details.

Flames erupted from the old Hospitality Inn near Birmingham's Southside on Tuesday morning. As many as 60 firefighters responded to the fire, which was visible from blocks away.

Authorities say one firefighter was sent to the hospital for smoke inhalation, and crews are trying to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby businesses.