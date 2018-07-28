Officials release names of police officers hurt in shootout

FALMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — Two police officers shot while responding to a disturbance on Cape Cod have been identified.

Falmouth police Officers Donald Demiranda and Ryan Moore were wounded during a shootout on Friday evening, officials said.

Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O'Keefe said 21-year-old Malik Antonio Koval, of Falmouth, became agitated and pulled a gun. O'Keefe said Koval was shot multiple times and was taken to a Boston hospital.

One officer was shot twice, in his bulletproof vest and just above it, and was being treated at Falmouth Hospital. The other officer was grazed in the head and was treated and released.

Koval's condition wasn't immediately known.

The officers were called to the area when neighbors complained that Koval was breaking bottles, throwing trash into the middle of the street and yelling at a woman in an SUV.

Koval will face several criminal charges including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, prosecutors said. He couldn't be reached for comment while hospitalized, and his attorney had not been identified through electronic court records.

Earlier this month, Weymouth police Sgt. Michael Chesna was shot and killed while investigating a car crash. Yarmouth Sgt. Sean Gannon was killed in April while serving a warrant.