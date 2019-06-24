Officials probe death of 84-year-old Florida jail inmate

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the death of an 84-year-old Florida jail inmate who fell down a flight of stairs.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Sunday that inmate Arthur Gilmore hit his head during the fall, suffering a laceration. Officials say he was initially responsive and talking, telling deputies that he failed to grasp a handrail on the stairs.

Later Gilmore became unresponsive and was taken to a hospital, where he died early Sunday.

Gilmore was jailed for violating probation by having contact with a child. The probation followed a 10-year prison sentence Gilmore served after pleading guilty to attempted sexual battery of a child. He was released in February 2018.