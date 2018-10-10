Officials: Vermont's drug problem bigger than opiates

BARRE, Vt. (AP) — Vermont officials say the state's drug problems extend beyond opiates.

The Times Argus reports Washington County State's Attorney Rory Thibault said cities like Barre and Montpelier are experiencing a "drug epidemic" during a public forum in Barre. Thibault said that drug cases involving crack cocaine and other illegal drugs are as prevalent as opiate incidents.

According to Thibault, many heroin users receiving medical treatment later use crack cocaine. Thibault believes the state shouldn't ignore crack cocaine and other drugs as it moves forward.

The Washington County State's Attorney's Office expects to see 300 more criminal cases compared to last year. Thibault and Barre City Police Chief Tim Bombardier don't believe there's been an increase in crime but instead think that more people are reporting cases.

