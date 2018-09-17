Officials: Postal worker robbed at gunpoint

CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — Authorities in Connecticut continue to search for a man who they say robbed a U.S. Postal Service worker at a post office.

WVIT-TV reports the robbery happened Sept. 7 at the Cromwell Post Office. Authorities say a U.S. Postal Service Highway Contract Route driver was leaving a vehicle when the suspect showed a firearm and demanded postal property.

Investigators say the worker wasn't hurt during the robbery.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service or the Cromwell Police Department.

