Officials: Man killed ex-girlfriend, later found dead in SUV

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a man killed his ex-girlfriend in her Pennsylvania home and was found dead himself the following morning in his sport utility vehicle in a parking lot.

Police say 48-year-old Ghada Saleb was found dead shortly before 11:30 p.m. Thursday at the Lincoln West apartments in West Hempfield Township.

Police say she died of multiple gunshot wounds, and they later identified 55-year-old Dawood Al-Barwari as a suspect.

The Lancaster County district attorney's office says he was found dead just before 9 a.m. Friday of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in his SUV at the Walmart parking lot on Fruitville Pike.

Spokesman Brett Hambright says the victim and the suspect hadn't been together since 2016, but since then he had engaged in "stalking-type activity" and she was afraid of him.