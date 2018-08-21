Officials: Drugs worth $200,000 seized in Streeter

STREETER, N.D. (AP) — The Stutsman County Narcotics Task Force says it has seized methamphetamine and marijuana with a street value of more than $200,000.

Authorities say officers made two arrests after receiving a tip that drugs were being sold from a residence in Streeter. After obtaining a search warrant, officials say they found more than four pounds of meth and about two pounds of marijuana Sunday.

KFGO reports a man and woman were arrested. Two children in the home were place with relatives.

___

Information from: KFGO-AM, http://www.kfgo.com