Officials: Armed man dead of gunfire in truck after chase

HARDWICK, N.J. (AP) — State authorities in New Jersey are investigating the shooting death of an armed New York man following a pursuit by state police.

The state attorney general's office said Saturday that state police were on the lookout for 47-year-old Todd Gregory of Coram, New York, after a harassment complaint from Suffolk County, New York. The alert warned that he was armed and reportedly suicidal and planned to engage with law enforcement.

Troopers spotted the truck on Route 80 in Knowlton Township and it was later found in Hardwick. Officials say as troopers approached, a gunshot was heard within the vehicle, and a trooper fired multiple rounds into the vehicle at about 11:35 p.m. Friday. Authorities said Gregory was found in the vehicle dead of a gunshot wound. Two rifles were recovered.