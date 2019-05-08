Officers shoot, wound suspect during undercover drug sting

KENNEDY, Pa. (AP) — Law enforcement officers shot and wounded a man who authorities say rammed an unmarked police vehicle and accelerated at other officers during an undercover drug sting in western Pennsylvania.

The shooting occurred around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday in a shopping center parking lot in Kennedy.

Authorities say the 27-year-old man didn't comply with verbal commands from officers as they tried to arrest him. They say the man rammed his vehicle twice into an unmarked police vehicle with two officers inside, then accelerated toward officers standing nearby, who opened fire on him.

The man was shot twice in the right arm and had head and facial injuries from bullet fragments. His name and further details on his condition were not released.

The officers who were in the rammed vehicle suffered minor injuries.