Armed suspect shot after California freeway chase, standoff

CALABASAS, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say an armed suspect who led officers on a high-speed chase was fatally shot during a standoff on a busy Southern California freeway.

California Highway Patrol Officer Peter Nicholson said both sides of U.S. 101 in Calabasas were shut down Saturday so authorities could investigate.

Authorities said the pursuit began in Ventura County.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department tweeted that a suspect was pronounced dead shortly after noon and there were no reported injuries to officers.

The cause of the pursuit was not immediately clear.