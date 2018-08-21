Officer wounded in leg, ankle; search on for 4 suspects

DENVER (AP) — Officials say a police officer in south suburban Denver was shot after responding to a 911 hang-up call, and the search is on for four suspects.

The Cherry Hills Village Police Department says the officer responded to the residence just before 11 p.m. Monday, entered the house and exchanged gunfire with two suspects in a home-invasion robbery.

Police Chief Michelle Tovrea says seven-year veteran Cory Sack was wounded in his leg and ankle. The injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Tovrea says officers are searching for at least four people who fled the scene.

Police recovered a stolen vehicle nearby that Tovrea says is being treated as part of the investigation.

Cherry Hills Village is about 10 miles southeast of Denver.