Officer, wife convicted of stealing Sandy relief funds

TOMS RIVER, N.J. (AP) — A police officer and his wife have been convicted of stealing $187,000 in federal Superstorm Sandy relief funds to repair their vacation home on the New Jersey shore.

Hoboken officer Nikola Lulaj and his wife, Majlinda, face lengthy prison terms when they're sentenced in January. The couple was convicted Thursday of conspiracy, theft by deception and six counts of unsworn falsification.

Officials say the couple falsely claimed their Seaside Heights home was their primary residence when the storm hit in October 2012. They say the couple lived in Dumont at the time, although they now live in the Seaside Heights home.

Nikola Lulaj must forfeit his job due to the conviction.

The state attorney general's office has charged more than 120 people with fraud related to Sandy relief programs.