Officer who shot Aurora homeowner shot man month before

AURORA, Colo. (AP) — The Aurora police officer who shot an armed homeowner who had killed an intruder attacking his grandson last month was also involved in a police shooting in late June.

The Aurora Sentinel reports Arapahoe County prosecutors have determined the officer used justified force when shooting to death 39-year-old Joey Bronson at the Biltmore Motel in the Denver suburb.

Police say the officer returned to duty 18 days after the June 27 shooting of Bronson, who was armed with a handgun.

On July 30, the officer fired four rounds, killing 73-year-old Richard Black inside his home. Before police arrived, Black shot 26-year-old Dajon Harper, who had barged into his home.

Police say Black had refused orders to drop his gun.

Adams County prosecutors are investigating the shooting.

