Officer suspended for taking gun on plane without permission

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Maryland Transportation Authority police officer has been suspended after he allegedly took a gun onto an airplane without authorization.

MDTA spokesman Cpl. Edward Bartlinski told the Baltimore Sun that Sgt. Christopher Lamb was charged with interfering with security procedures at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport. The agency spokesman says Lamb is accused of boarding a Southwest Airlines flight on April 26 with his weapon.

Lamb was at the airport on personal business. Bartlinski says a MDTA supervisor responded to the gate to investigate, removed Lamb from the flight and confiscated his gun.

Lamb was suspended with pay pending a trial scheduled to start on Aug. 30 in an Anne Arundel County courtroom.

The newspaper said an attorney for Lamb couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com