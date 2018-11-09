Officer fatally shoots man in north Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minneapolis police have shot and killed a man on the city's north side.

Police spokesman John Elder says the man died at North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale. The man's name was not released.

Minneapolis police were called Friday afternoon on a report of a suicidal man. Elder says the armed man came outside the home and was shot by an officer. The man's wound initially was described as non-life-threatening.

Elder would not specify what kind of weapon the man had. No officers were hurt, and their body cameras were turned on.

The Star Tribune reports the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension was called to investigate.