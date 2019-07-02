Officer in altercation allowed to see body cam footage

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A judge has ruled that a Burlington, Vermont, police officer who punched a man in the head during an altercation days before the man was found dead can see his own body camera footage.

Police say 54-year-old Douglas Kilburn hit Officer Cory Campbell in the face and Campbell punched him back on March 11. Kilburn was treated at the hospital and released the following day. He was found dead two days later. The chief medical examiner's office said the cause of death was "undetermined terminal mechanism" due to underlying medical conditions, including skull fractures from the altercation.

The police union sued to get the body camera footage for Campbell to view before giving a statement to Vermont State Police. A judge ruled Monday that the city must release the videos.