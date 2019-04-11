Officer fired for seeking sex in Arkansas now in Mississippi

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi board is reviewing a police officer's professional certification after WMC-TV raised questions about his conduct in Arkansas.

The television station reports Roderick Brown Jr. was fired in 2017 in Forrest City, Arkansas, because an investigation showed he tried to extort sex from women while on duty. He's now a Holly Springs police sergeant.

A May 2017 termination letter from Forrest City says body camera recordings supported a woman's claim that Brown sought sex in exchange for leniency. The letter says two other women earlier accused Brown of inappropriate comments and sexual advances in exchange for help.

Brown surrendered his Arkansas law enforcement certification.

Holly Springs officials and Brown haven't responded to requests for comment.

Mississippi's Board on Law Enforcement Officer Standards and Training says it's reviewing Brown's certification.

