Man charged with murder in shooting death of state trooper

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A northeast Mississippi man has been charged with capital murder and attempted murder in a shooting that resulted in the death of an off-duty state trooper.

Tippah County Prosecutor Bart Adams tells The Associated Press the charges were filed Monday by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation against 43-year-old Troy Anthony Eaton of Rienzi.

The shooting resulted in the death of 32-year-old trooper Kenneth "Josh" Smith of Walnut. Rickie Dale Vick, a 38-year-old Michigan City resident, was shot but is recovering.

Adams says Eaton is appearing in Benton County Circuit Court in Ashland, where prosecutors will ask a judge to deny bail.

Smith died of his wounds before 1 a.m. Sunday in an isolated area near the Hatchie River southeast of Walnut. It's unclear what the men were doing there.