Off-duty Detroit officer charged with assaulting woman

DETROIT (AP) — An off-duty Detroit police officer has been charged with several crimes after authorities say he assaulted his estranged girlfriend and pulled a gun on men trying to intervene.

Twenty-five-year-old Willie Fortner was arraigned Monday on assault, firearm and domestic violence charges in a district court. Bond was set at $15,000, of which he must pay 10 percent. He also was ordered not to contact any of the victims or possess firearms.

Prosecutors say two men reported seeing Fortner assault the woman early Saturday and they tried to stop him. They argued, and authorities say Fortner pointed a gun at them.

The Associated Press left a message for an attorney with the Detroit Police Officers Association.

Police Chief James Craig says Fortner has been a Detroit officer for two years.