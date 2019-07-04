North Dakota prostitution sting leads to meth bust

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Authorities in Mandan say a prostitution sting led to a substantial methamphetamine bust.

Burleigh County Sheriff's officials tell the Bismarck Tribune that the agency began a sting in late June with a deputy posing on social media as a prostitute. A 49-year-old Mandan man contacted the deputy and made arrangements to meet.

Authorities arrested him Monday. A search of his home netted three pounds of methamphetamine in his bedroom closet and $80,000 in cash. The man faces a felony drug charge and a misdemeanor charge of hiring a person to engage in sexual activity.

A 39-year-old man and a 71-year-old man were also arrested in the sting.