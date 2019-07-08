North Dakota prison assault involved 1 staffer, 1 inmate

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Officials say last week's staff assault at the North Dakota State Penitentiary involved one male inmate and one male staff member.

A spokeswoman for the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation says the incident happened July 2 in the kitchen of the Bismarck prison.

Department spokeswoman Kayli Richards declined to say whether the staff member sought medical treatment, citing privacy. Richards also declined to release more details, citing the ongoing investigation.

Richards tells The Bismarck Tribune that once the investigation is complete, the department will forward the investigation to the Burleigh County state's attorney to consider possible charges.

The prison was put on lockdown twice in January when seven correctional officers were injured during assaults.

