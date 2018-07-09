North Carolina woman with second-degree murder in wreck

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Police have charged a North Carolina woman with second-degree murder in connection with a crash that killed a man.

High Point police told local news outlets 32-year-old Serenity Love Givens of Greensboro is charged in the weekend crash which killed 28-year-old Joey L. Deweese of High Point.

Investigators say the car driven by Givens was heading north in the southbound lanes of Business Interstate 85 when it hit Deweese's car Saturday.

Deweese was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston Salem, where police said he died from his injuries Sunday.

Givens was initially charged with driving while impaired, felony inflicting serious injury with a motor vehicle and driving while impaired. She's in the Guilford County jail under $275,000 bail. It's not known if she has an attorney.