North Carolina swimming coach arrested on child sex charges

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina swimming coach has been arrested on child sex charges.

The News & Observer cites warrants that say a 15-year-old girl reported meeting her coach, 32-year-old Nicholas Walkotten, at Durant Nature Preserve. That report sparked an investigation leading to Walkotten's Aug. 16 arrest.

The Raleigh police warrants say Walkotten and the teen kissed and did other unspecified actions in his vehicle at the preserve. Police found pictures of Walkotten and the girl in the back of a vehicle as well as sexual texts between the two.

Walkotten is charged with taking indecent liberties with a child between June 1 and Aug. 1, as well as four statutory sex offenses. He was in custody Monday, his bail set at $1.5 million. It's unclear whether he has a lawyer.

