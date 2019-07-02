North Carolina's largest city tops homicide total for 2018

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A woman who was stabbed to death inside a home has pushed North Carolina's largest city past the number of homicides it recorded for all of 2018.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said in a news release that officers responding to assault with a deadly weapon call around 1:55 a.m. Tuesday found 35-year-old Aliyah Sakinah Terry with a stab wound. Emergency personnel took Terry to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police said officers went to the same home Monday night and determined there had been a dispute between Terry and her live-in boyfriend, who had already left. Police have issued a warrant for 32-year-old Isaih Andrew Henderson III, charging him with murder.

With half of 2019 remaining, Charlotte has recorded 59 homicides, one more than for all of last year.