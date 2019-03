North Carolina man returns to face charge in wife's death

NASHVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A man accused of killing his wife is back in North Carolina to face a murder charge after being captured days ago in Arizona.

WRAL-TV showed footage of 57-year-old Rexford Lynn Keel Jr. stepping off a plane in handcuffs Friday in North Carolina. He was driven away in an unmarked car.

Keel was arrested Sunday in Arizona on an arrest warrant accusing him killing his 38-year-old wife.

Diana Alejandra Keel had gone missing March 9. Her body was found in another county. Nash County, North Carolina, Sheriff Keith Stone has said and it appears she died of multiple stab wounds.

Stone also wants to take a closer look at the death of Keel's first wife in 2006, which was then ruled an accidental fall.

