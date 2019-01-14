North Carolina: Let ballot probe proceed despite GOP lawsuit

FILE - In this Nov. 7, 2018 file photo Republican Mark Harris speaks to the media during a news conference in Matthews, N.C. The North Carolina board investigating allegations of ballot fraud in a still-unresolved congressional race between Harris and Democrat Dan McCready could be disbanded Friday, Dec. 28 under a state court ruling in a protracted legal battle about how the panel operates. The state Elections Board has refused to certify the race between Harris and McCready while it investigates absentee ballot irregularities in the congressional district stretching from the Charlotte area through several counties to the east. Harris holds a slim lead in unofficial results, but election officials are looking into criminal allegations against an operative hired by the Harris campaign. less FILE - In this Nov. 7, 2018 file photo Republican Mark Harris speaks to the media during a news conference in Matthews, N.C. The North Carolina board investigating allegations of ballot fraud in a ... more Photo: Chuck Burton, AP Photo: Chuck Burton, AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close North Carolina: Let ballot probe proceed despite GOP lawsuit 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Attorneys representing North Carolina's elections agency say a judge should let a ballot fraud investigation play out in the nation's last undecided congressional race despite a Republican candidate's lawsuit, especially since Congress may ultimately decide the winner.

State attorneys responded Monday to a lawsuit filed by Republican Mark Harris, who narrowly led Democrat Dan McCready in the 9th District race before the investigation started.

Attorney General Josh Stein's office says the judge shouldn't order Harris declared the winner because the U.S. House indicated it's also going to look into allegations that mail-in ballots could have been altered or discarded by a Harris subcontractor. The state lawyers say the federal oversight means Harris' goal to be immediately declared the winner is unachievable, so the probe should run its course.