No sign of missing Lake County man after a week
WINFIELD, Ind. (AP) — A police dog has failed to lead investigators to a northwestern Indiana man who has been missing for nearly a week.
Terry Fodemski is from Winfield in Lake County. Town Marshal Daniel Ball says the 64-year-old is probably on foot. He was last seen Tuesday near a McDonald's restaurant.
Police say Fodemski has a mental health condition and may be off his medication. He is white, 6 feet, 3 inches tall and 190 pounds.
