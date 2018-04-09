No felony charges over fundraiser's cancer, pregnancy claims

CLEVELAND (AP) — Prosecutors say a Cleveland woman who was investigated for fundraisers connected to false claims that she was pregnant and had cancer won't face felony charges.

Forty-five-year-old Dawn Brown was accused of making false claims on online fundraising pages that got hundreds of dollars in donations.

An assistant Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH'-guh) County prosecutor tells Cleveland.com that investigators didn't find evidence of fraud to merit trying to prosecute her for a felony and that it seemed to be a case of Brown embellishing the truth.

Brown married a Cleveland police officer last November. That 24-year veteran officer retired from the department in February, after he was involved in a crash and the police internal affairs unit began investigating if he knew his wife had lied about being pregnant or having cancer.

This story has been corrected to show the husband was a 24-year veteran officer, not 24 years old.

