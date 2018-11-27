No charges in Gillette accidental shooting

GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) — Gillette police have determined that the 24-year-old man who shot his brother in the shoulder on Nov. 17 did so accidentally and no charges will be filed.

Police Sgt. Eric Dearcorn says the 24-year-old was handling a handgun when it went off in a home. A bullet hit the 13-year-old in the shoulder and then migrated to his upper chest.

Dearcorn tells the Gillette News Record that the 13-year-old was taken to a hospital in Billings, Montana, where he is in stable condition and is expected to recover.

