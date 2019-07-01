No charges filed against officers who killed N. Carolina man

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — No charges are being filed against two North Carolina police officers who fatally shot a reportedly suicidal man in May.

New Hanover County District Attorney Ben David told news outlets Friday that he believes Wilmington Police Officers Brian Wilson and Scott Bramley should return to work "as soon as they are able."

Police say Ann Tremblay called authorities on May 29 and reported that her 62-year-old husband, Gerard Arthur Tremblay, was threatening to kill himself.

Assistant District Attorney Crystal Lawler says body camera video shows the responding officers asking Tremblay to lower his weapon at least 70 times. Lawler says Tremblay told officers his wife was divorcing him. Wilson requested non-lethal force from dispatch, but help didn't arrive until after Trembley pointed his gun at officers and was shot.