New lawsuit alleges clergy sex abuse by Las Cruces priest

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Another lawsuit has been filed against the Catholic Church, alleging repeated sexual abuse of a minor by a now-deceased priest who once served at Our Lady of Health Parish in Las Cruces.

Attorneys for the victim filed the lawsuit Monday. It names the parish and the Diocese of El Paso, which used to oversee the southern New Mexico parish.

The attorneys say the victim, identified only as Jane Doe N, had been left in the care of the parish pastor, Joaquin Resma, and that she was raped on multiple occasions.

Resma was the basis of other lawsuits filed earlier this year by the same attorneys, but his name isn't among the former clergy who have been listed by regional church officials as having been credibly accused over the decades of sexually abusing children.