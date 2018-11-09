New charge in Sioux City slaying: 2nd-degree murder

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — A man has been formally charged with second-degree murder in the slaying of his roommate in Sioux City.

Thirty-eight-year-old Abdiqadar Sharif is accused of stabbing 40-year-old Guled Nur on Oct. 28. The new charge was contained in a court document prosecutors filed Wednesday in Woodbury County District Court. The initial charge by police was first-degree murder .

His attorneys didn't immediately return messages left Friday by The Associated Press.

Prosecutors say Sharif stabbed and kicked Nur after an altercation broke out at their apartment.

Sharif is scheduled to be arraigned Nov. 16.